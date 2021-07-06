Elastic Recognized In The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Security Information And Event Management

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) 1.

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) 1. Download the complimentary report here.

Gartner reports that "Security and risk management leaders increasingly want SIEM solutions with attack detection, investigation, response and compliance capabilities, but must balance this desire with an understanding of the resources needed to run such solutions."

Elastic Security builds on the speed and scale of the Elastic Stack to unify SIEM, endpoint security and XDR on a single platform, including ultra-high-fidelity threat detection and prevention, analyst-optimized hunting and incident response, security analytics, and endpoint security at cloud scale. Slack, Credit Suisse, University of Oxford, SoftBank, and thousands of other organizations trust Elastic as their security management platform.

Elastic believes that its security solution provides customers a powerful, proven alternative to legacy SIEM products with the following differentiating features:

A single open, flexible and extensible platform that consolidates SIEM, endpoint security, and XDR capabilities, to enable organizations to prevent, detect, and respond before damage is done.

Accelerates digital transformation by scaling on a platform built for limitless analysis, that enables security teams to harness data from across their full technology stack, including years of historical context, across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures.

Adopted and supported by a rich community of users to help customers reduce the barriers to adopting advanced security capabilities and achieving SecOps excellence.

Empowers practitioners to prevent, detect, and respond to sophisticated attacks by centralizing actionable data and retaining it for years, performing automated and analyst-driven analysis.

Simplifies the enterprise security stack with a single agent for host inspection and data collection, anti-malware, and ransomware prevention.

Elastic Security's reviews on Gartner Peer Insights indicate that SIEM customers rate the company's products highly, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the SIEM market based on 50 reviews, as of June 30, 2021.

For more information, read the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management and our blog post, " Elastic Security Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM."

Supporting Quotes:

"Elastic has a unique vision of what SIEM should be: scalable, fast, and open to security teams everywhere," said Nate Fick, General Manager, Security, Elastic. "We believe our placement validates our differentiated approach to delivering a unified security solution that combines unmatched ease of use, mature threat hunting capabilities, and flexible resource-based pricing."

[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management" Kelly Kavanagh, Toby Bussa, John Collins, June 2021

