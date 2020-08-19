Elastic Path Appoints Jamus Driscoll As Chief Executive Officer

Former Moltin and Demandware executive brings track record of driving growth and innovation to industry leader in headless commerce

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Elastic Path, the leading headless commerce provider for digitally-driven brands, today announced that Jamus Driscoll has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Driscoll brings more than 20 years of senior leadership in digital commerce technology to Elastic Path. With a proven track record of driving rapid growth and product innovation, Driscoll will lead Elastic Path into its next phase, widespread market adoption of its microservices-based headless commerce solutions. Elastic Path's Founder and former CEO, Harry Chemko, will assume the role of Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to Driscoll.

"The eCommerce market has reached a once-in-a-generation inflection point, as business and technology leaders demand full control over their digital growth strategies. The days of cookie-cutter webshops are over; it's time to realize a future where unique and ubiquitous digital commerce experiences power the next phase of growth," said Driscoll. "I'm thrilled to take the helm at Elastic Path, and together with my colleagues, empower businesses to fully realize their digital ambitions."

The rigid nature of legacy eCommerce platforms is preventing brands from adapting to current market requirements. As a result, Gartner is advocating a new approach called Composable Commerce. Elastic Path is the only digital commerce technology provider capable of delivering the breadth of headless commerce capabilities needed to unlock the benefits of a Composable Commerce approach, with the trust and confidence earned by powering over $15 billion a year in mission-critical commerce revenue for the world's most innovative brands, like Intuit, Johnstone Supply, T-Mobile, Pella Windows and Doors, and over 250 other leading enterprise brands.

Driscoll has a track record of leading growth at disruptive digital companies. Prior to Elastic Path, Driscoll was CEO of Moltin, the industry's first and only commerce solution born natively as headless microservices, which was acquired by Elastic Path in January 2020. Prior, Driscoll held a variety of marketing, product, and sales leadership roles at Demandware, a pioneer in enterprise-class SaaS commerce platforms, from startup, through IPO, and ultimately acquisition by Salesforce for $2.8b.

"Jamus's experience driving rapid growth in the digital commerce technology sector will enable him to have an immediate impact on scaling the company's global market adoption," said Jeff Klemens, Partner at Sageview Capital and Chairman of the Board at Elastic Path. "Speaking for Elastic Path's Board of Directors, I know that Jamus's leadership and track record of building industry-leading software companies will accelerate Elastic Path well into the future."

About Elastic Path

