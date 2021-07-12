Elastic Named A Leader In Cognitive Search By Independent Research Firm

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3, 2021.

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3, 2021. Download the complimentary report here.

The report evaluates 13 vendors based on 26 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. In addition to receiving the highest score possible in the strategy category, Elastic also received the highest scores possible in the operations and market awareness criteria.

According to Forrester's evaluation, "Elastic has strengths in usability, ingestion intelligence, usage analytics, data connectors, and scalability. Its sweet spot is for enterprises that want fast, friendly, and affordable cognitive search based on the software phenom Elasticsearch." The report also cites that, "It's easy to try, and the "elastic" pricing model based on the underlying compute resources used makes it easy to adopt for companies of any size. Elastic Enterprise Search includes easy-to use tools to connect to data sources, tune results, and manage the platform."

Elastic Enterprise Search dramatically simplifies enterprise-grade search experiences for both customer- and employee-facing search applications. It is a powerful, modern search solution for any website, app, or workplace in a single unified stack that enables customers to scale their search requirements as they grow. The solution provides an alternative to legacy search products and is engineered for easy implementation to deliver shorter time to value for search projects.

For more information, read The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3, 2021 and our blog post, Elastic named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search .

Supporting Quote:

"Organizations today require a seamless search experience that delights customers and provides employees access to the data and insights that enable smarter business decisions," said Matt Riley, VP of Product Management, Enterprise Search, Elastic. "We believe Forrester's evaluation attests to the value our customers realize with Elastic, helping solve their biggest search challenges by providing the most relevant answers to their questions, improving with every interaction, and delivering personalized results."

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005732/en/