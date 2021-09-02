Elastic Completes The Acquisition Of Build.Security

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of build.

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Elastic NV Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of build.security, a policy definition and enforcement platform that leverages the open source standard Open Policy Agent, to enable organizations to enforce security actions for cloud-native environments.

"We are excited to welcome the build.security team to Elastic as we join forces to help organizations eliminate blind spots, stop threats, and extend Limitless XDR to the enforcement of security actions for cloud-native environments," said Shay Banon, founder and CEO, Elastic. "Build.security will enhance our customer's ability to ensure that their cloud environments are secure in keeping with the policies they have in place, continuously validate their security posture against well-established standards such as the CIS benchmarks, and resolve the complexity associated with building authorization into applications at deployment time."

Build.security co-founder and CEO, Amit Kanfer, is among the key staff joining Elastic. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Build Security was seeded by YL Ventures, a leading cybersecurity-focused venture capital firm headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information about Elastic and build.security, read the blog.

