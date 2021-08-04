Elastic Announces The General Availability Of Elastic Agent For Unified Telemetry And Centralized Agent Management In Elastic Observability

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces new features and enhancements across the Elastic Observability solution in its 7.

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces new features and enhancements across the Elastic Observability solution in its 7.14 release to optimize telemetry collection, reduce security risks, and further accelerate application root cause analysis.

Expanded capabilities include the general availability of Elastic Agent, which helps users simplify and accelerate telemetry collection by providing enhanced visibility and control while reducing costs and security risks. Users can onboard all data through a single Elastic Agent, centrally managed through Fleet, that makes installation and management of data integrations simple, fast, and scalable.

Fleet secures and centralizes the management of Elastic Agents, which provide a unified approach to security and observability data collection. Fleet further unites DevOps and security teams by enabling customers to deploy endpoint security across their infrastructure and integrating security within their release processes.

Elastic also introduces updates to APM correlations, including UI visualization enhancements and improved accuracy with a new aggregation in Elasticsearch. The APM correlations feature accelerates application root cause analysis by enabling customers to quickly surface factors that are correlated with high-latency or erroneous transactions and have the most significant impact on service performance. Customers can visualize the latency distribution of any attribute compared to overall latency, further reducing mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR).

For more information read the Elastic blog about what's new in Elastic Observability 7.14.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

