Elastic Announces New Osquery Manager Integration And Memory Threat Protection For MacOS And Linux

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced new integrations and enhancements across the Elastic Security solution in its 7.

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Elastic NV Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced new integrations and enhancements across the Elastic Security solution in its 7.16 release, enabling users to accelerate detection and response, increase real-time visibility into their data, protect endpoints against advanced attacks, and streamline workflows.

The Osquery Manager integration for Elastic Agent, now generally available in Elastic Security, streamlines host inspection and provides users with real-time visibility into system data, including running processes, loaded kernel modules, and open network connections. Users can now customize the configuration of key settings as well as map saved queries results directly to Elastic Common Schema (ECS) to return normalized data for immediate analysis.

Elastic also added to its prebuilt layered protections with extended malicious behavior prevention and memory threat protection for macOS and Linux systems to stop advanced attack techniques.

Additionally, Elastic introduced two newly certified ServiceNow applications for Security Incident Response (SIR) and IT Service Management (ITSM) to streamline security workflows across products and teams. With the power of Elastic, ServiceNow SIR maximizes analyst efficiency with security orchestration, automation, and response, while ServiceNow ITSM coordinates the IT workloads and processes. The integrations enable users to escalate cases into ServiceNow IT and security incidents and automatically update ServiceNow incidents from Elastic alerts.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what's new in Elastic Security 7.16.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic's sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208006069/en/