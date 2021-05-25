Elastic Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership With Microsoft

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft.

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft. From directly within the Microsoft Azure portal, customers can now find, deploy, and manage Elasticsearch and accelerate their time to value with Elastic Cloud solutions, including Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security.

Customers can add powerful capabilities to the applications and services they run in Azure, including:

Adding rich search and visualization capabilities available in the Elastic Stack to Azure applications and websites.

Bringing information to knowledge workers' fingertips by allowing them to search across data in Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, and more with Workplace Search.

Gaining visibility into the health and performance of their Azure environment when collecting and visualizing logs, metrics, and APM traces with Elastic Observability.

Protecting their Azure environment with security information and event management (SIEM), threat hunting, and security response capabilities with Elastic Security.

For Azure customers, adopting Elastic as a managed solution alleviates typical infrastructure management requirements, so they can focus on gaining insights that help them run their business. Customers automatically benefit from the latest innovations from Elastic, with security, maintenance, and support included.

In addition to tighter integration, customers benefit from marketplace subscription management and consolidated billing through Azure. Customer spend with Elastic accrues toward their annual spending commitment, with the ability to analyze spend by product and region within the Elastic console.

Supporting Quotes:

"Through our expanded partnership with Microsoft, customers will now have access to the first platform to natively integrate three solutions - Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security - on a single stack, directly in the Microsoft Azure console," said Shay Banon, CEO, Elastic . "Customers can take advantage of cloud-optimized features that help them consolidate, optimize, and secure their data and get the most value out of their Elastic deployment."

. "Customers can take advantage of cloud-optimized features that help them consolidate, optimize, and secure their data and get the most value out of their Elastic deployment." "The partnership with Elastic to integrate the Elastic workloads with Azure enables frictionless migration and operation of Elastic on Azure, customers not only get the benefit of a single portal experience, but can also centralize the management and billing and get support from Elastic for their Azure deployment," said Julia Liuson, Corporate Vice President, Developer Division.

