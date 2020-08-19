Elastic Announces Elastic Workplace Search Features Now Available As Part Of The Free Distribution Tier

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that organizations can easily get started with features of Elastic Workplace Search, part of the Elastic Enterprise Search solution, under the free...

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that organizations can easily get started with features of Elastic Workplace Search, part of the Elastic Enterprise Search solution, under the free distribution tier.

Workplace Search boosts productivity by unifying content from platforms like Google Drive, Jira, Salesforce, SharePoint, and more into a single, personalized search experience. Launched in May, Workplace Search includes new features such as a federated Gmail connector, support for additional identity providers, better natural language understanding, and thumbnail extractions from third-party content sources for a more visual and intuitive search experience.

The availability of Workplace Search features under the free distribution tier dramatically lowers the barrier to entry for organizations looking to get started with Workplace Search in both self-managed environments and on Elastic Cloud. Additional Workplace Search and Elastic Enterprise Search features and functionality are included as part of the Elastic Platinum subscription. The Platinum subscription provides enterprises with advanced Elastic Stack functionality, around-the-clock support, and enterprise-ready features such as single sign-on and fine-grained document-level security controls. Learn more about Elastic subscriptions and plans here.

Workplace Search is also now accessible inside Kibana, the interface that enables users to take data from any source, in any format, and search, analyze, and visualize data in real time. Users can now easily access their search solutions from within Kibana, and administrators can customize their menus for quick and seamless navigation.

In addition, Elastic Enterprise Search, which is built on the Elastic Stack, now includes powerful index lifecycle management (ILM) features, enabling users to configure ILM policies to automatically manage indexes according to their requirements. All of the ILM policies can be created and managed directly inside the Elastic Enterprise Search console.

For more information read the blog about the new Elastic Enterprise Search updates.

Supporting Quotes:

"Elastic's free and open roots are fundamental to how we provide value to our users and enable innovation for companies around the world," said Matt Riley, VP of Product, Enterprise Search, Elastic. "Elastic Enterprise Search follows the distribution model of the rest of the Elastic Stack, making App Search and Workplace Search even more accessible, flexible, and impactful for the users who rely on it. Users now have access to implement powerful, modern search experiences in their own environments, complemented by free and open developer tools."

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005627/en/