Elastic Announces Cold Data Tier, Autoscaling, And Enhanced Multi-Cloud Search And Replication Capabilities In Elastic Cloud

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Cloud offering with a new cold tier powered by searchable snapshots, autoscaling of data and...

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Cloud offering with a new cold tier powered by searchable snapshots, autoscaling of data and machine learning nodes, and enhanced cross-cluster search (CCS) and cross-cluster replication (CCR).

Elastic Cloud 7.11 introduces rich support for searchable snapshots with the general availability of the cold data tier. Customers can reduce infrastructure costs by up to 50% with minimal performance impact by storing their Elastic snapshot data in cloud-based, durable object storage, such as Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage and Google Cloud Storage. The new, intuitive cold tier slider in the Elastic Cloud console gives customers an easy way to implement a cost-efficient data retention strategy and retain more data for longer at the same cost.

Elastic Cloud customers now have the ability to automatically adjust resource capacity to maintain performance for data and machine learning nodes with autoscaling. Data node autoscaling ensures that customers always have sufficient capacity even as the amount of data ingested and indexed grows. Machine learning-based autoscaling allows users to easily add machine learning capabilities without hitting memory limits for a seamless experience.

Enhanced cross-cluster replication (CCR) and cross-cluster search (CCS) is now available in Elastic Cloud 7.11. Customers can break down data silos by replicating and searching data across different clusters, regions and cloud providers for increased availability and better search performance. Cross-cluster search (CCS) enables users to search across multiple clusters and visualize data in one coherent view for deeper insights. Cross-cluster replication (CCR) allows customers to store replica copies of data between clusters located across cloud providers and regions — all while maintaining control over the trust relations between their clusters.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what's new in Elastic Cloud 7.11.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302006160/en/