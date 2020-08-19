Elastic Announces A Single, Unified Agent And New Integrations To Bring Speed, Scale, And Simplicity To Users Everywhere

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and features across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions that simplify and enhance user experience,...

With this launch, portions of Elastic Workplace Search, part of the Elastic Enterprise Search solution, have been made available as part of the free Basic distribution tier, enabling organizations to build an intuitive internal search experience without impacting their bottom line. Customers can access additional enterprise features, such as single sign-on capabilities and enhanced support, through a paid subscription tier, or can deploy as a managed service on Elastic Cloud.

This launch also marks the first major beta milestone for Elastic in delivering comprehensive endpoint security fully integrated into the Elastic Stack, under a unified agent. This includes malware prevention that is provided under the free distribution tier. Elastic users gain third-party validated malware prevention on-premises or in the cloud, on Windows and macOS systems, centrally managed and enabled with one click.

Additional updates and new features launched across Elastic solutions include:

Elastic Enterprise Search

Enabling organizations to easily get started with Elastic Workplace Search under the free distribution tier to boost team productivity and build modern internal search experiences

Viewing Elastic Enterprise Search through Kibana, providing users with easy navigation to App Search and Workplace Search from a familiar and easily accessible starting point

Supercharging email searching capabilities with new Gmail support in Workplace Search

Giving more control and automation over scaling deployments, plus new insight from source activity logs with a new index lifecycle management policies feature delivered from the Elastic Stack

Elastic Observability

Streamlining the entire data ingest process with simplified one-click ingestions using the beta of Elastic Agent and Ingest Manager

Launching an observability overview page in Kibana that showcases all the data in a single datastore to support investigative workflows

Adding OpenTelemetry integration in Elastic APM so users can explore without making any changes to their instrumentation

Strengthening ties between DevOps and SecOps with more than 50 turnkey detection rules

Elastic Security

Delivering a beta of malware prevention on Windows and macOS and advanced detections and deep visibility for all major operating systems including Windows, macOS, and Linux

Simplifying ingestion and providing deep data visibility for SIEM use cases with a beta of a unified agent to protect hosts on premises and in the cloud

Offering a beta of out-of-the-box cloud security posture monitoring to help teams protect the cloud-enabled workforce without disruption

Introducing a new integration with IBM Security's security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform, IBM Security Resilient

Expanding data integrations across Microsoft Defender ATP, Windows PowerShell, and G Suite to bring deeper visibility to security teams

Elastic Stack

Delivering instant page loads in Kibana for faster navigation and more natural workflows

Simplifying data ingestion with the beta release of Ingest Manager and Elastic Agent, enabling users to install a single, unified agent that brings together the necessary components for metric collection, logging, endpoint security, and more

Enhancing search with a new wildcard data type designed to dramatically reduce the time it takes to find what you're searching for, especially in the case of security analysts using the Elastic Security solution to hunt for threats

Offering the first public preview of Event Query Language (EQL) in Elasticsearch, designed to support threat hunting, detection security use cases, and more

Elastic Cloud

Enhancing security and compliance with FedRAMP authorization, AWS PrivateLink support, IP filtering, and support for Google credentials

Supporting more flexible buying options with self-service monthly premium subscriptions and new regions

Improving service performance with in-place configuration changes and new AWS instance types, allowing for faster and more reliable configuration updates

Delivering new self-managed capabilities with Elastic Cloud Enterprise 2.6 and Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes 1.2

Supporting Quotes:

"The Elastic Stack powers CDL's high-speed data analytics solution, Hummingbird, which provides insights into consumer patterns of behaviour and helps tackle fraud before it happens," said Robert Trueman, head of software engineering, CDL. "This enables decision makers to visualize billions of transactions to improve key performance indicators such as pricing, contact center management and customer feedback for the U.K.'s biggest insurance retailers. The new, streamlined ingest process within the Elastic Observability solution will enable us to more efficiently onboard and analyze data and continue to build trend setting solutions that drive success and growth."

"With this launch we're bringing our customers the speed and simplicity they need to effectively leverage their data at scale," said Kevin Kluge, SVP, Engineering, Elastic. "We're introducing the beta of Elastic Agent, a single, unified agent that will dramatically simplify data onboarding and ingest management workflow so that operators can spend more time acting on insights, and less time setting and managing their ingest infrastructures. Additionally, we're staying true to our free and open roots with the launch of new, accessible Workplace Search and Endpoint Security features. Users can leverage some of our enterprise-grade search and security features at no cost, furthering their ability to innovate and evolve with the help of Elastic."

