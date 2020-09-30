Elastic Adds Trevor Noah, Comedian And Host Of The Daily Show, To Its ElasticON Global Virtual User Conference

Elastic has added comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, to its lineup of notable speakers at the company's ElasticON Global virtual user conference taking place October 13-15, 2020.

Elastic has added comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, to its lineup of notable speakers at the company's ElasticON Global virtual user conference taking place October 13-15, 2020. Noah joins the roster alongside soccer star and World Cup Champion Megan Rapinoe, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, and Elastic customers including Audi Business Innovation, Cisco, Shell International, Société Générale, and UC Davis.

Who: Trevor Noah, comedian and host of The Daily Show.

Why: Trevor Noah has the ability to tell truths that bring people together in ways that reach across cultures, continents and boundaries to make people laugh and encourage understanding. ElasticON Global is a worldwide event, aimed to bring communities together, to enable innovation and transform businesses.

Adding Noah to the ElasticON global roster enables attendees to hear from an Emmy award-winning cultural icon, to discuss important issues impacting society and business today.

Where: ElasticON Global Virtual User Conference

When: October 14, 2020

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005247/en/