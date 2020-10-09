Elanco Confirms Date And Conference Call For Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) - Get Report will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, November 6, 2020. Elanco will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company's performance.

The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through the link that will be posted on Elanco's website at https://investor.elanco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay will also be available on the website shortly following the call.

