Elanco Announces Agreement To Acquire Kindred Biosciences

GREENFIELD, Ind. and SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) - Get Report and Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KindredBio, NASDAQ: KIN) today announced the parties have entered into a definitive agreement for Elanco to acquire KindredBio, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel pet therapeutics based on validated human targets. The acquisition further accelerates Elanco's expansion in the attractive pet health market, particularly advancing Elanco's presence in the fast-growing billion-dollar dermatology category.

KindredBio brings three potential dermatology blockbusters expected to launch through 2025, as well as a number of additional R&D programs for other chronic disorders and unmet needs, including canine parvovirus. KindredBio's innovative pipeline - added to Elanco's own organic efforts - meaningfully augments Elanco's ability to launch products, gain share, and grow in the dermatology market through fully accretive revenue dollars. Elanco anticipates the combination will add approximately $100 million to its previously stated innovation revenue expectation of $500 million to $600 million by 2025, with significant opportunity beyond the period.

"This highly complementary combination is focused in one of the most exciting spaces in pet health, and one where we see a strategic imperative to build a differentiated competitive offering," said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco. "It further accelerates our mix shift into pet health and advances our IPP strategy. Ultimately, we believe the combination positions Elanco to bring innovative solutions to veterinarians and pet owners in areas of unmet or under-served medical needs, fueling continued growth in the exciting pet therapeutic category and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

The acquisition agreement builds on Elanco's existing relationship with KindredBio, which began with licensing the global commercial rights of KindredBio's late-stage treatment for canine parvovirus, and continues Elanco's proven approach as an innovation partner of choice.

"From the beginning, we have been focused at KindredBio on bringing the best medicines to our animal family members. With this transaction with Elanco, a widely respected leader in veterinary medicine with global reach, we will maximize the impact our innovative pipeline will have on improving the lives of pets," said Richard Chin, CEO and co-founder of KindredBio.

"This announcement is validation of KindredBio's achievements as one of the world's first veterinary biopharmaceutical companies, recognizing our track record in drug development and remarkably talented team," added Denise Bevers, Board director and co-founder of KindredBio. "KindredBio looks forward to continuing our mission to transform veterinary medicine as part of the Elanco family."

The deal will expand Elanco's omnichannel leadership complementing the company's e-commerce and retail position by increasing its veterinary clinic presence in a leading therapeutic category and keeping the veterinarian at the center. This continues Elanco's work to be a conduit for pet owners to the veterinarian. Dermatologic symptoms such as scratching and allergies are the number one reason pet owners visit the veterinarian today.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Elanco will acquire all outstanding stock of Kindred Biosciences at a price of $9.25 per share, or approximately $440 million, a premium of 52% based on the 30-day average. Elanco intends to fund the acquisition with pre-payable debt. Elanco expects to extend its leverage objective of under three times net leverage to Adjusted EBITDA by three months, from the end of 2023 to the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Elanco expects to unlock upside to its long-term growth algorithm, with the potential to add a full percentage point of consistent annual revenue growth, starting in 2024, and further expand the company's margin potential over time. Transaction and operating costs will be slightly dilutive to Elanco's reported and adjusted earnings per share in 2021, with the impact expected to be concentrated in the fourth quarter, and also slightly dilutive to the full year 2022.

"Kindred Biosciences' monoclonal antibody pipeline and capabilities are additive and complementary to what we've built within Elanco," said Aaron Schacht, executive vice president Innovation, Regulatory and Business Development at Elanco. "This combination will bolster our opportunity for leadership in atopic dermatitis and allow us to deliver innovation of novel biologic therapeutics to treat other unmet disease challenges in pets."

Elanco expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by KindredBio's shareholders and clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. KindredBio's Board approved the proposed acquisition.

Elanco also reaffirmed second quarter 2021 revenue guidance of $1,225 million to $1,255 million, and full year 2021 revenue guidance of $4,670 million to $4,710 million.

About Elanco

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) - Get Report is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability Pledges -all to advance the health of animals, people, and the planet. Learn more at elanco.com .

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.kindredbio.com

