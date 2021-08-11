ELANCO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Elanco Animal Health Incorporated On Behalf Of Elanco Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ("Elanco" or the "Company") (ELAN) - Get Report on behalf of Elanco stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Elanco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 9, 2021, Elanco issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other items, Elanco lowered its adjusted EPS forecast to $0.97 - $1.03, down from the previous guidance of $1.00 to $1.06. In addition, Elanco disclosed receipt of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena regarding its channel inventory and sales practices before mid-2020.

On this news, Elanco's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 9, 2021 to close at $29.67 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Elanco shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810006050/en/