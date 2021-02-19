Elanco Achieves Important Innovation Milestones, Momentum To Start 2021

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) - Get Report today announces four important innovation milestones, including two product approvals, amid a string of recent progress on its innovation commitments.

Farm Animal

Yesterday, the U.S. FDA approved Increxxa™ (tulathromycin injection) for the treatment of bovine respiratory disease (BRD) and swine respiratory disease (SRD).

Earlier this week, Health Canada approved Experior™ 50, (lubabegron), a new concentration of Experior for the reduction of ammonia gas emissions per kilogram of live weight and hot carcass weight during the last 14 to 91 days on feed, representing the first animal health product with proven environmental benefit.

Pet Health

In Europe, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP), a part of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) delivered a positive opinion yesterday on the granting of a Community marketing authorization for Credelio Plus Chewable tablets for dogs (lotilaner/milbemycine oxyme). This opinion will be sent to the European Commission for adoption and granting of the marketing authorization.

Also yesterday, Elanco received the final technical section complete letters from the U.S. FDA for Credelio™ CAT (lotilaner), anticipated to be the first oral flea and tick treatment to be licensed for cats, with product approval expected in the second quarter.

Innovation is a key driver of Elanco's long-term growth algorithm, expected to contribute 2 to 3 percentage points of top-line average annual growth in the coming years. At its December Investor Day, the company committed to eight product launches in 2021, anticipated to generate $80 million to $100 million in new product revenue, setting the foundation for an expected $500 to $600 million in new product revenues by 2025.

The Canadian approval of Experior and U.S. approval of Increxxa mean Elanco has now received nine of the 13 geographic approvals associated with its eight expected key launches in 2021. In addition to needing the final nods for Credelio for Cats and Credelio Plus in Europe, the company also anticipates Credelio Plus will gain approval in Australia and Cosabody in Europe later this year.

"We are pleased with the significant progress and momentum these milestones represent in our pipeline," said Aaron Schacht, executive vice president, Innovation, Regulatory and Business Development at Elanco. "Several of these products represent first-in-class or best-in-class solutions for customers' unmet needs for the benefit of animals, people and the planet."

Increxxa and Experior bring important tools to the livestock industry. Respiratory disease is a significant challenge for the livestock industry and a significant contribution to mortality 123. Increxxa, already approved in Europe, is a valuable complement to our existing U.S. Farm Animal respiratory care portfolio for veterinarians and producers, equipping them with another solution to help combat this problematic disease in cattle and swine. Meanwhile, Experior is a first of its kind product that provides feedlot managers with the freedom and flexibility to balance environmental stewardship and sustainability while delivering business results. With the addition of Experior 50, we are meeting the unique needs of Canadian cattleman.

In our pet portfolio, we continue to expand the Credelio franchise. Credelio Plus, already available for dogs in Japan, is a unique combination of the active ingredient lotilaner for safe, fast-acting and powerful protection against ticks and fleas, with the trusted active ingredient milbemycin oxime for common parasitic worms that affect dogs - heartworm and intestinal worms. The all-in-one preventive comes in a small meat-flavored chewable tablet safe for puppies as young as 8 weeks. In cats, the FDA notification means Credelio CAT is expected to soon be commercially available in the United States, following its successful launch in Europe, bringing cat owners the safe, convenient flea and tick control dog owners have already come to enjoy.

