Elago Releases New Charging Stands For MagSafe As Part Of Their New Line Of Accessories For The MagSafe Charger

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- elago has created a new line of accessories for MagSafe and is transitioning to the new MagSafe norm as Apple and many Apple users are. elago's newest additions to their collection of in-house designed products are their MS1 and MS2 Charging Stands for MagSafe - a perfect addition for anyone's nightstand or office desk to help keep you organized.

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

elago MS1 Charging Stand for MagSafe elago.com

The elago MS1 Charging Stand for MagSafe is designed for desktop organization and taking video calls. It includes a cutout that holds the MagSafe Charger and allows you to still use all functions of your iPhone while its charging! This charging stand is versatile and allows you to charge your iPhone vertical and horizontally while using Facetime or taking a video conference. The elago MS1 charging stand for MagSafe will be available in black, jean indigo, sand pink and stone.

elago MS2 Charging Stand for MagSafe elago.com

Upgrade your nightstand with the elago MS2 Charging Stand for MagSafe! This spherical stand was designed to be a simple solution for charging your iPhone on your nightstand and provides great cable management to keep your bedroom organized. This charging stand's modern design pairs perfectly with other products from Apple and elago - making it great for home use. The MS2 Charging Stand for MagSafe will be available in black, jean indigo, sand pink, and white.

elago MS1 Charging Stand for MagSafe and the elago MS2 Charging Stand for MagSafe will be available on elago.com starting January 7 th and is coming soon to Amazon. Stay tuned for the rest of elago's new line of products designed for MagSafe.

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Available on: elago.com (U.S. and International shipping): elago MS1 and MS2 Charging Stand for MagSafe

elago's accessory line designed for MagSafe: elago.com (U.S. and International shipping): elago Charging Tray for MagSafe elago Charging Tray Duo for MagSafe

Amazon.com (U.S. shipping): elago Charging Tray for MagSafe elago Charging Tray Duo for MagSafe

