Elago Debuts The New BT21 Collection

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- elago joined UNIVERSTAR and just released the new BT21 collection! elago is a U.S. company that has a global licensing agreement with LINE FRIENDS on BT21. elago is excited to expand their portfolio of partnerships.

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

elago's BT21 collection includes iPhone 12 and 11 cases, AirPods 1 & 2 cases, AirPods Pro cases, Galaxy S21 cases, Galaxy Buds Pro/Live cases and Apple Watch Straps! Each product is inspired by a BT21 character: KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, TATA, and COOKY. elago's BT21 collection offers a wide range of products perfect for any UNISTARS!

elago's BT21 collection features clear cases for your tech with a sweet design of your favorite BT21 character! Every product in this collection features each character as a sweet flavor. The BT21 iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 hybrid clear cases offer great drop protection while being MagSafe compatible for the iPhone 12. The BT21 Galaxy S21 cases are a hybrid structure with a high gloss finish that supports wireless charging and allows charging for galaxy buds. The BT21 AirPods Pro, AirPods 1 & 2, and the Galaxy Buds Live/Pro cases allow wireless charging while offering clear protection. The BT21 Apple Watch Straps are available in two different sizes and are compatible with all Apple Watch series!

elago's BT21 collection is available now on elago.com and is coming soon to Amazon. Stay tuned for the rest of the BT21 | elago official merchandise collection including mobile phone stands, watch stands and MagSafe accessories!

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards. They also have previous brand collaborations with BlackPink, Disney, and Star Wars.

Available on: elago.com (U.S. and International shipping): BT21 iPhone 12 Mini cases BT21 iPhone 12 / 12 Pro cases BT21 iPhone 12 Pro Max cases BT21 iPhone 11 cases BT21 AirPods Pro cases BT21 AirPods 1 & 2 cases BT21 Galaxy S21 cases BT21 Galaxy Buds Live/Pro cases BT21 Apple Watch Straps

