El Camino Healthcare District Board Of Directors Approves $7.8 Million In Local Health Initiative Funding

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors has approved $7.8 million in funding to support local health initiatives in El Camino Healthcare District cities for fiscal year 2022 through its Community Benefit program. The El Camino Healthcare District cities include most of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, a large portion of Sunnyvale and small sections of Cupertino, Santa Clara and Palo Alto.

"As the pandemic continues, many within the District continue to have challenges associated with health and wellness," said Julia Miller, chair of the El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors. "The District Board remains committed to our Community Benefit program and funding grantees who will make a difference in the lives of our District's residents and especially those who are underserved."

This year's 57 grants will be distributed to school districts, nonprofit organizations, safety-net clinics and community service agencies which address the unmet health needs of individuals who live, work or go to school in the District. Programs and organizations such as Sunnyvale Community Services' Homebound Case Management (HCM) Program and LifeMoves will receive funding this year, as the El Camino Healthcare District dedicates its resources to reach members of underserved and vulnerable communities.

"We are incredibly grateful for the El Camino Healthcare District's funds for critical emergency assistance for low-income Sunnyvale residents with unmet medical needs, many of whom face increased struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Marie Bernard, executive director of Sunnyvale Community Services. "This essential assistance also supports comprehensive social work case management and services for homebound clients, providing vital support to our community's most vulnerable individuals."

In 2020, the HCM Program used grant funding to address barriers from COVID-19 and assist residents who experienced prolonged food and income insecurity in Sunnyvale with life-saving resources.

"The El Camino Healthcare District's funding allows us to offer critical nursing and mental health counseling services at our new Mountain View interim housing community," said LifeMoves CEO Aubrey Merriman. "By offering a private unit for each household while providing intensive case management and support services, we are returning people to stability."

The El Camino Healthcare District's grant to LifeMoves provides critical services at the first year-round shelter in Mountain View. The District's grant funds a licensed vocational nurse in addition to behavioral health services.

Each program that is awarded a grant fulfills a critical need identified through a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), which is conducted every three years by El Camino Health and other local not-for-profit hospitals and health systems. The grant funding supports effective programs which serve the community's most vulnerable individuals.

The fiscal year 2022 Community Benefit grant partner snapshot may be viewed online.

To learn more about the El Camino Healthcare District's grant program, visit www.elcaminohealthcaredistrict.org/community-benefit/grant-program.

About the El Camino Healthcare District The El Camino Hospital District was established by voter approval in 1956 in accordance with California Local Hospital District Law. The purpose of the District is to establish, maintain and operate or provide assistance in the operation of health facilities and other health care services provider, groups and organizations that are necessary for the maintenance of good physical and mental health in the communities served by the District. The District, now known as El Camino Healthcare District, encompasses most of Mountain View, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills; a large portion of Sunnyvale, and small sections of Cupertino, Santa Clara, and Palo Alto. The publicly elected El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors approves tax dollar expenditures, including expenditures for the award-winning Community Benefit program. Community Benefit funds are granted each year to local nonprofits, schools and government programs that provide critical health services to the underserved. All District Board meetings are publicly noticed, open to the public, and available for viewing on the District website.

Media Contact

Priscilla Luong, senior external communications specialist, El Camino Health Priscilla_Luong@elcaminohealth.org 650-988-7452

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/el-camino-healthcare-district-board-of-directors-approves-7-8-million-in-local-health-initiative-funding-301381799.html

SOURCE El Camino Healthcare District