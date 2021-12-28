Ekso Bionics Appoints Corinna E. Lathan, Ph.D. To Its Board Of Directors

RICHMOND, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the "Company"), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced the appointment of Corinna E. Lathan, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to expand our Board with the addition of Dr. Lathan, who brings a successful track record of robotics, engineering and business experience," said Jack Peurach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. "Dr. Lathan is a recognized leader in the biomedical industry. As a visionary in the field of robotics, combined with her board experience, we look forward to her unique perspectives as we grow our business and advance our mission."

Dr. Lathan has over twenty years of experience as a leader and technology innovator with deep expertise in human-technology interfaces for robotics and mobile technology platforms. She co-founded AnthroTronix, a biomedical engineering research and development company that creates diverse products in robotics, digital health, wearable technology, and augmented reality, and has led it as Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer for over 20 years. She currently serves on the board of PTC, Inc., a global technology provider of Internet of Things and Augmented Reality platforms, and is a member of its Audit and Cybersecurity Committees. In addition, Dr. Lathan previously served as Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at The Catholic University of America and as Adjunct Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park.

"I am delighted to join the Ekso Bionics Board and support the company in bringing pioneering solutions across medical and industrial applications," said Dr. Lathan. "Ekso's innovative platform has positioned the company for long-term growth, and I am excited to contribute to their future successes."

Investor Contact:David Carey212-867-1768 investors@eksobionics.com