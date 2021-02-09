Ekinops Announces Successful 5G Connectivity Tests

PARIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (EuronextParis: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a network access solutions specialist, announced today that it has successfully run its first 5G business connectivity tests with Orange Business Services in their...

PARIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (EuronextParis: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a network access solutions specialist, announced today that it has successfully run its first 5G business connectivity tests with Orange Business Services in their Orange Labs environment.

For these tests, Ekinops used its 5G capable OneAccess router based on OneOS6, the user-friendly modular software solution that enables a range of built-in services for greater modularity. This solution is capable of supporting network functions, such as routing, firewall, SD-WAN and SBC (session border control), among others.

This successful test was done in anticipation of the enterprise connectivity needs leveraging the power of 5G networks. There are many applications for large and small enterprise sites, such as connectivity where wireline is not available or as a backup to a wireline solution with fiber-like bandwidth.

"The results of this first test within the Orange Labs are very promising. We have been able to assess in real-life conditions the ability of our router to use 5G as a primary connection for enterprises," said Vincent Munière, Ekinops group CTO and VP R&D. "We are privileged to be able to work alongside our longstanding partner Orange Business Services and its innovation teams to perfect our new generation of products, including 5G and software defined networks," he added.

"As the market expects a lot from 5G with 10 times more capacity, 10 times less latency and 10 times more density, this test provided one more opportunity to check the reality of 5G connectivity for WAN solutions," shared Franck Morales, VP Marketing, Connectivity BU, at Orange Business Services."This successful outcome confirms once again the many opportunities we see with 5G for enterprises."

Ekinops and Orange Business Services are currently working together to have packaged solutions ready for customers later in 2021.

