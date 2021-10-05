EKC PR Announces Representation Of Renowned Plus-Size Hip Hop Dancer, Actress, Model & Influencer, Amanda LaCount, As Seen In Rihanna's 2021 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

With close to one million social media followers, Amanda uses her platform to promote body acceptance.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR has signed renowned plus-size hip hop dancer, actress, model and influencer, Amanda LaCount , to its roster of clientele.

"I am very excited to be working with EKC PR," says Amanda. "I can't wait to take my career to the next level and see what the future holds."

As one of the hottest rising stars in the dance industry, 20-year-old Amanda LaCount is a featured dancer in Rihanna's 2021 Savage X Fenty Show , which premiered September 24 on Amazon Prime, marking the second time since 2019 that Amanda performed in the show. The Emmy-nominated special emphasizes body confidence and inclusivity, celebrating women and men who showcase a diverse range of body types.

"I feel blessed to be involved in a project packed with some of the most talented and beautiful people," Amanda remarks. "I thank Rihanna for creating a show that makes people, like me, feel beautiful and seen. She's changing the world and I am honored to be a part of her vision."

Amanda was also recently seen dancing in SHEIN X: Rock The Runway , which premiered on September 26 and featured musical guests like The Chainsmokers and Saweetie.

With an exceptionally impressive dance resumé, Amanda has performed with an abundance of A-list talent such as Lizzo at Coachella, Meghan Trainor at the Radio Disney Music Awards , Keala Settle on Ellen , Lady Gaga in her "Stupid Love" music video, and Katy Perry in her "Swish Swish" music video.

As a promising actress, Amanda was featured in ABC's The Little Mermaid Live, alongside Queen Latifah and John Stamos; and in Netflix's The Prom, starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

Amanda's talent and prestigious accolades has amassed her nearly 300K followers on Instagram , and over 550K followers and 9.1M likes on TikTok .

As an influencer, Amanda is passionate about using her platform to spread body positivity . She's created her own movement - #breakingthestereotype ™ - promoting the belief that any "body" can be a dancer, no matter their size. As a body positive advocate, Amanda uses her voice to speak up about issues facing body perception at various conferences around the world.

To interview Amanda LaCount, contact EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or eileen@ekcpr.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ekc-pr-announces-representation-of-renowned-plus-size-hip-hop-dancer-actress-model--influencer-amanda-lacount-as-seen-in-rihannas-2021-savage-x-fenty-fashion-show-301393192.html

SOURCE Amanda LaCount