EKA Solutions Broker TMS Capabilities Power Broker Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers and shippers, and recipient of the prestigious FreightTech 100 award announces major expansion of its capabilities that help brokers grow fast.

EKA Omni-TMS™ for carriers is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that provides affordable, quote-to-cash, best-in-class, intuitive, easy-to-use functionality to empower any size broker with the functionality and services to transform broker productivity, trade smarter and grow fast.

"EKA has rapidly expanded its broker TMS capabilities to enable any size and type of freight broker to grow fast. The diverse new capabilities include deployment of broker agent operations, seamless connectivity with carriers and shippers via engineered APIs, portals and EDI, load movement visibility via driver apps and telematics integration, a full range of pricing methodologies, and ability to handle different loads and services ranging from dry van, temperature control, flatbed, dry and liquid bulk, livestock, drayage, auto-haul and power only," said JJ Singh, Founder, Investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc.

"We recruit agents from diverse backgrounds ranging from former drivers to salespeople from Fortune 500 companies, all working seamlessly together in a collaborative environment. EKA's intuitive workflows are easy to master, so new agents become productive quickly," said James Dockery-Jackson, Director, Yeti Logistics. "Also, EKA platform's ability to support multiple business models on a single platform helps us compete effectively against larger competitors and freight awards from our customers are growing. Adding experienced agents to our team, integrating with customers, and connecting with carriers on the EKA platform means continued high growth ahead for Yeti Logistics," added James Dockery-Jackson.

About EKAEKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dFEMX™ Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually - Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS™ is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS™ enables brokers, carriers, and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.

About Yeti LogisticsYeti Logistics is a Women's Business Enterprise National Conference (WEBNC) certified third party logistics company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. Yeti Logistics connects shippers with carriers to facilitate partnerships that remove imbalances in supply and demand and enable contract relationships that are mutually beneficial to all parties. Yeti utilizes industry leading cloud computing platforms and IOT devices to build end-to-end visibility and transparency for its customers. For more information, visit: https://yeti-logistics.com

