EKA Introduces Touchless Freight Trading And Execution

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers and shippers, today announced the introduction of touchless trading and execution between trusted partners that use the EKA Supply Chain TMS.

Designed to tech-up carriers, brokers and shippers for the future of business, EKA Omni-TMS™ is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that has become the company's signature solution product and has earned EKA the prestigious FreightTech 100 award. You can discover more about EKA's solutions by visiting www.go-eka.com.

"EKA's touchless solution enables supply chain participants - carrier, broker or shipper - using the EKA supply chain Omni-TMS TM to benefit from the highest level of real-time automation when trading and executing loads with their trusted freight partners," says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "As a result, each trading partner benefits from the lowest cost of handling a load, superior customer service, and sustainable revenue, profitability and business growth."

"EKA's innovative and best-in-class solution will help carriers, brokers and shippers using Omni-TMS TM to integrate and automate all trading and execution life-cycle workflow processes between them, from load tendering to booking to load tracking to invoicing and settlement, in a touchless manner with manual handling limited to exception events," said Mark Walker, Investor, President and CDO.

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of the dFEMX™ Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually - Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS™ is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS™ enables brokers, carriers, and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

