Eitan Group Rebrands As Eitan Medical

Eitan Group and its affiliates, Q Core Medical Ltd., Avoset Health, Sorrel Medical and their subsidiaries in the US, France and the UK, rebrand as Eitan Medical

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical announced today that, as of November 16, 2020, it has rebranded, consolidating its product lines under the new Eitan Medical brand. Eitan Medical is a global leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum.

Eitan Medical's product lines include the Sapphire infusion family, used across the care continuum; Sorrel's wearable drug delivery platform, the patient-centric on-body injector for delivery of biologic treatments; and Avoset, designed specifically for home care with dedicated connected infusion systems.

"Rebranding as Eitan Medical marks a major milestone and a unique opportunity for our new name to become synonymous with our advanced, connected infusion therapy solutions," said Igal Shany, CEO of Eitan Medical. "Our new brand represents our evolving position - committed to delivering infusion solutions that go beyond, providing maximum flexibility for patients and reliability for clinicians across the care continuum, from the hospital to the home."

Eitan Medical maintains local offices in the United States, France and the UK, whereby existing customers of the Sapphire product line can receive direct support and supply of infusion pumps and accessories. In addition, Eitan Medical continues to expand and successfully partner with leading pharmaceutical companies for its Sorrel wearable drug delivery platform.

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery with reliable innovation that puts patients at the center of care, making infusion easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care is only the starting point, as Eitan Medical goes beyond, delivering connected, intuitive infusion solutions that are designed to improve patients' and clinicians' quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory care, and homecare solutions. For over a decade, Eitan Medical and its global partners have provided safe, intuitive and flexible infusion solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs.

Q Core Medical Ltd and Sorrel Medical will continue to serve as legal manufacturer of their products.

Media Relations Contact: Nicole GrubnerFinn Partners for Eitan Medical+1-929-222-8011 nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eitan-group-rebrands-as-eitan-medical-301173663.html

SOURCE Eitan Group