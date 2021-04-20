EisnerAmper Announces New Industry Offerings, National Leaders

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on continuing significant growth, EisnerAmper LLP, a leading global business advisory firm, announces new industry offerings along with their respective new national leaders.

Richard Nachmias - National Leader, Sports and Entertainment Group

Rich is an Audit Partner based in the New York City office. He has more than 25 years of experience helping companies in the sports, media and entertainment sectors with their business advisory and growth strategy needs.

Richard Stepler - National Leader, Oil and Gas Group

Richard is a Senior Manager in the Private Business Services Group based in the Dallas office. He has approximately 10 years of experience overseeing the planning and execution of strategies to maximize the efficiency of tax, compliance, planning and advisory services to the oil and gas industry.

William St. Clair - National Leader, Franchise Group

William is a Partner in the Private Business Services Group based in the Philadelphia office. With more than 40 years of experience, William has served as a franchise visionary and trusted advisor to hundreds of franchisors and franchisees regarding a wide array of accounting, audit, tax and financial consulting needs.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG")

Lisë Stewart - National Leader, ESG Consulting Group

Lisë Stewart is Principal-in-Charge of EisnerAmper's Center for Individual and Organizational Performance within the Private Business Services Group based in the Iselin, NJ, office. With more than 25 years of experience, she will lead the team that helps companies evaluate and develop their ESG strategies.

Charles Waring - National Leader, ESG Reporting Group

Charles is a Director in the Audit Group based in the Philadelphia office. He will leverage his vast experience as an audit professional specializing in internal controls, regulatory compliance and risk management to lead our ESG Reporting Group, which will help companies measure and report key ESG metrics.

"Through organic growth and combinations, EisnerAmper is constantly enhancing its practice capabilities. This is another great leap in being able to meet the needs of clients across diverse industries and geographies," said Jay Weinstein, Vice Chair of Industries and Markets. "And we're confident that each of these outstanding professionals has the experience, skills and client-centric mindset to make EisnerAmper a market leader in these practice areas."

About EisnerAmper LLPEisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting, tax and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm has more than 200 partners and principals and 2,000-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eisneramper-announces-new-industry-offerings-national-leaders-301272873.html

SOURCE EisnerAmper LLP