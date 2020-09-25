Einvestment Fund Allocates €22M To AI And Robotics Sector

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Einvestment's fund has allocated €22M to the AI and Robotics sector. The Sustainable Growth portfolio that includes the investment has increased significantly over the last two years. Since its inception, the return has already exceeded 100%. Moreover, an even more impressive performance shows an extra high yield segregated portfolio with higher risks involved. In general, the growth of assets under management reached 46.9% during the first half of 2020.

Einvestment's Sustainable Growth portfolio's value is continually growing. The reason for that is partially due to the increase of funds in the portfolio's AI and Robotics and Green Energy and Biotech sectors. Since the portfolio's inception in 2018, the return has already exceeded 100%.

"If you want to deliver high returns to your investors, you always have to be ahead of the trend, calculate risks, and make forecasts. That is why we at Einvestment are currently rebalancing our segregated portfolios and increasing AI & Robotics assets shares. The AI market is expected to show significant growth this year. According to Globe Newswire , it will almost double in comparison to the previous year and reach $40.74 billion in 2020. This is mainly driven by the COVID-19 health emergency, which also initiated extra growth in the robotics sector," says Einvestment managing director Gyros Chrysoulis.

Apart from that, an extra high yield segregated portfolio with higher risks involved showed an even more impressive performance than forecasted. Although the overall positive trend doesn't guarantee that the growth rates will be maintained at the same level, it shows a wise investment approach. In general, the company has almost doubled the value of assets under management since Q2 2019.

Contact: Matthew RichardsonPhone number: +351 211 452 614Email: pr@einvestment.com

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/einvestment-fund-allocates-22m-to-ai-and-robotics-sector-301138204.html

SOURCE Einvestment