Eighty Six Brand: Providing Easier Access To Delta-8 THC To Everyone!

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to Eighty Six Brand and its unique collection of Delta-8 THC-infused products, you can enjoy the ability to get high nationwide.

Whether you're new to the world of cannabis or you've been smoking since it was considered illegal, chances are you've heard of both Delta-9 THC (the THC in marijuana) and CBD - but have you heard of Delta- 8 THC?

Delta-8 THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a minor cannabinoid that occurs naturally in cannabis plants. An analogue of the traditional Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 produces milder psychoactive effects, allowing you to enjoy a manageable high without the attached anxiety and paranoia you'd normally experience after smoking too much, too fast.

Now, you're probably thinking - that sounds too good to be true, how do i even get my hands on this stuff? The 2018 Farm Bill effectively legalized all derivatives of hemp legal, given the total Delta-9 THC content is under 0.3 percent. This means you're good to go!

Enjoying Delta-8 THC in the Best Way Possible

Currently, Eighty Six Brand offers two distinct product collections, paying homage to two of the most popular ways you'd enjoy cannabis: vaping it and eating it.

Eighty Six Brand's Vape Cartridges collection offers a flavorful twist that infuses food-grade terpenes into the distillate, effectively masking the earthy, leafy taste of the Delta-8 distillate while elevating the entire vaping experience.

Giving Their Gummies Some Love Too

If you can vape Delta-8 and feel its effects almost immediately, there has to be a way for it to creep up on you as well! Eighty Six Brand's Delta-8 Gummies are a surefire way to experience just that! Between Apple Jade , Citrus Blast , Midnight Melon , and Orange Bang , you now have the ability to experience all that Delta-8 THC has to offer from just a cute little gummy bear.

Each Delta-8 Gummy contains a whopping 30 milligrams of potent Delta-8 THC. Be careful though, 30MG is A LOT - so please exercise caution and start small before dosing more than one.

Ready to Take the First Step?

Ready to take the first step in introducing a new way to legally get high? Check out Eighty Six Brand and their unique collections of Delta-8 THC-infused products; and while you're at it, save 20% off your first purchase with promo code: FIRSTTRY.

