Eighteen Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Earn National "Best Lawyers" Honors

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighteen attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have been recognized in five distinct practice areas in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. It is the largest number from the firm ever selected by the editors of the prestigious legal guide.

Firm founder Mark Lanier is recognized in the practice areas of Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions, Personal Injury Litigation and Product Liability Litigation. Featured in the publication since 2005, Mr. Lanier is considered one of the nation's top trial attorneys, with more than $20 billion in jury verdicts during his storied career.

In addition, the firm's Rick Meadow is named "Lawyer of the Year" for Houston in the area of Mass Tort Litigation. Mr. Meadow is the National Mass Tort Leader as well as the Director of Business Development for the firm.

The following includes each firm attorney honored in The Best Lawyers in America in their respective practice areas :

Appellate Practice - Natalie Armour, Harvey G. Brown Jr., M. Michelle Carreras, Kevin P. Parker, Kenneth W. Starr

Commercial Litigation - Mark Lanier

Mass Tort Litigation - Mark Lanier, Darron E. Berquist, Mildred Conroy, Christina Delise, Jason Goldstein, Dara G. Hegar, Evan M. Janush, Richard D. Meadow

Personal Injury Litigation - Mark Lanier, Michael A. Akselrud, Dara G. Hegar, Rachel Lanier, Richard D. Meadow, Judson A. Waltman

Product Liability Litigation - Mark Lanier, Michael A. Akselrud, Darron E. Berquist, Mildred Conroy, Dara G. Hegar, David Kuttles, Judson A. Waltman, Lawrence P. Wilson

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on a sophisticated peer review survey process, designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographic region and legal practice area. More information regarding The Best Lawyers in America can be found at https://www.bestlawyers.com.

About the Lanier Law FirmFor more than 30 years, the men and women at The Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com

