Eight OMNIA Partners Leaders Honored With Distinguished Supply & Demand Chain Award

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners is proud to announce that eight of our leaders have been awarded by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as 2021 Pros to Know.

With eight recipients of the distinguished award, we celebrate our highest number of winners in OMNIA Partners history. Recipients from OMNIA Partners are recognized as trusted industry experts that provide innovative solutions for delivering financial and strategic value in the supply chain community.

The Pros to Know Award recognizes supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders to follow and help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate.

The 2021 OMNIA Partners Pros to Know Award recipients are all experienced individuals who were awarded for their following accomplishments:

Ara Arslanian, Senior Vice President, Private Sector - Arslanian has been named a 2021 Pros to Know winner by Supply and Demand Chain Executive for the seventh time. As the leader of OMNIA Partners, Private Sector he works to provide leveraged agreements and category management in support of thousands of members. It has been his personal mission to expand the scope of the group purchasing model to deliver more effective solutions to procurement groups.

Candice Liles, Regional Director - As a first-time winner of the Pros to Know Award Liles has played an instrumental role in helping global enterprise organizations pivot their traditional supply chain strategies to accept the volatile business environment presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, adopt necessary change, streamline processes, and future-proof their supply chains during a time they needed increased agility most.

Daniel Grant, Senior Vice President, Vertical Markets - Grant is dedicated to growing and developing emerging, innovative vertical market opportunities for members and suppliers of OMNIA Partners - providing new solutions and programs benefiting the entire community. This is Grant's fifth time being awarded a Pros to Know winner

Lisa Wittmer, Vice President, Private Sector Sales - Wittmer brings 22 years of experience, primarily in business and partner development capacity and is instrumental in advancing the growth of OMNIA Partners category programs throughout our 3,500+ membership companies, this will be Wittmer's first time receiving the Pros to Know award

Marco Pambianco, Regional Director - With 12+ years of procurement experience, Pambianco routinely engages with more than 50 large, multi-billion-dollar revenue clients from all types of industries. Pambianco recognizes the challenges different industries face, and fosters a knowledge sharing community to discuss critical issues and engage in conversation around innovative solutions, ideas and best practices. This is Pambianco's first time as a Pros to Know winner.

Robert Mietus, Managing Director, Central - Mietus has more than 15 years of experience in managing supply chain and procurement initiatives, identifying over $600 million in cost reductions and value improvements from supply chain strategies. This will be his third time being honored as a Pros to Know winner.

Steve Haransky, Managing Director, East - Haransky is a first time Pros to Know winner, he has more than 19 years of experience in private equity, management consulting and sourcing networks. As COVID-19 became a driving force in supply chain's daily challenges, Steve supported his network of companies by leveraging his relationships to locate necessary resources to keep operations up and running - directly impacting businesses profits.

Tim Holland, Contingent Workforce Solutions Specialist - Holland has grown the largest, most comprehensive portfolio of contingent labor providers in the GPO space. Tim's favorite part of the job is helping Fortune 1000 corporations craft the most cost effective and advanced contingent labor strategies. This is Holland's first Pros to Know award win.

The complete list of Pros to Know winners can be found at www.sdcexec.com.

About OMNIA Partners OMNIA Partners is the nation's largest, most experienced, and most trusted resource in group purchasing and supply chain management. OMNIA Partners unites industry-leading purchasing power and best-in-class supplier partners to deliver an extensive and diverse portfolio of indirect and direct products and services for private sector procurement. Power. Access. Trust. Learn more at omniapartners.com/privatesector.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

