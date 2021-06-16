Eight Acosta Leaders Selected As 'Top Women In Grocery' By Progressive Grocer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, and Mosaic, a brand activation agency and division of Acosta that delivers consumer experiences in store, online and in the community, announced today that eight of its leaders were named to Progressive Grocer's 15 th annual Top Women in Grocery listing.

"We are incredibly proud of the eight female leaders whose accomplishments have earned recognition by Progressive Grocer," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta. "It has been a challenging year across all industries, but they embody what it means to serve with excellence and have played a key role in our ongoing success. Their knowledge and dedication to clients and customers are integral in shaping our business for years to come."

Four winners were chosen in the "Senior-Level Executive" category: Stacy Cooper, Vice President, General Merchandise and Health and Beauty Care; Chandra McCormack, Chief Financial Officer; Angel Scheid, Senior Vice President, Client Growth, Mosaic; and Lori Wahl, Vice President of Sales, Pet Smart and Chewy.

Four winners were selected in the "Rising Stars" category: Bridget Faughnan, Director of Grocery; Jacquelyn Love, Senior Director; Kristina Samuel, Director, Product; and Rochelle Cummins, Senior Director, Mosaic.

Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery Award is the most prestigious honor for female leaders in the grocery industry, representing top talent across all levels within the retailer and supplier communities. Candidates are nominated by colleagues and peers. The 2021 Top Women in Grocery winners are recognized in the June 2021 issue of Progressive Grocer magazine and will be honored at a networking event and gala awards celebration in November 2021.

About AcostaAcosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit https://www.acosta.com/.

About MosaicMosaic is a North American Integrated Marketing agency that uses the power of insights and ideas to drive commerce and conversion. To solve the marketing challenges that face today's modern brands, we start at the nexus of culture, creativity and context, and use our collective integrated expertise to build brands in dimension. For more information, visit www.mosaic.com

