EHIR Joins World 50 To Empower Leading Companies To Bring Innovation In Health And Well-being To Their Organizations

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World 50, the world's leading peer-to-peer platform for business leaders, has acquired Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR), the premier marketplace and innovation discovery platform for health care purchasers to accelerate innovation and drive impact through action. The merger was finalized on January 22, 2021.

EHIR is the leader in helping the world's largest corporations accelerate innovation in ways that positively impact the health, wellness and productivity of their employees and members. EHIR curates and facilitates interactions between innovative digital health companies and helps match them to leading employer and health care executives.

EHIR's unique ability to build trusted peer communities for corporate executives to discover, evaluate and leverage the most innovative early-stage companies in the world will bring to World 50's CEO, board director and C-suite members and their organizations the ability to accelerate innovation across a wide array of business functions and capabilities. By bringing together World 50, G100, Procurement Leaders and EHIR, more than 75% of the Fortune 1000 will have the opportunity to access this membership-based health care marketplace service and innovation accelerator.

Included in the acquisition is Chief Medical Officers on Demand (CMOD), a company that provides access to a panel of leading chief medical and chief health officers for large corporations at a time when companies need access to trusted, world-class medical and health advice. Through COVID-19, CMOD has seen a 400% increase as companies have expanded their focus on clinical responses to the pandemic.

Michael Laquere will remain CEO of EHIR. David Wilkie is now CEO of the combined organization—which also includes G100, a comprehensive peer learning, development and networking community for the world's top-performing companies and their leaders; as well as U.K.-based Procurement Leaders, which accelerates innovation and transformation through procurement.

"Truly great organizations are defined by their people," said World 50 CEO David Wilkie. "If 2020 taught us anything, it is how that is truer now than ever. EHIR brings a new capability that will enable participating World 50, Procurement Leaders and G100 member companies to more positively impact the health and well-being of their employees. World 50's and EHIR's capabilities combined will accelerate the discovery, evaluation and realization of innovation across a wide range of functions and capabilities. We are excited to partner with the EHIR team to help extend their impact in new ways."

EHIR Founder and Chairman Josh Riff said, "We are excited about joining forces with World 50. We believe that this will be an incredible platform to help drive our mission of accelerating innovation for health and wellness. Today, EHIR has over 80 members of the Fortune 500 representing over 10 million employees, along with another 20 health plan and health system member companies that we have the honor of positively impacting. With the help of World 50, we believe we can do this five times over, in health care and beyond."

World 50 remains committed to being the most trusted resource for CEOs, board directors and C-level executives from globally respected organizations to discover better ideas, share valuable experiences and build relationships that make a lasting impact. The addition of EHIR increases the abilities of both companies to accelerate the success and enhance the well-being of their members and employees.

About World 50

Founded in 2004, World 50 consists of private peer communities that enable CEOs and C-level executives from globally respected organizations to discover better ideas, share valuable experiences and build relationships that make a lasting impact. The busiest officer-level executives and their most promising future leaders trust World 50 to facilitate collaboration, conversation and counsel on the topics most crucial to leading, transforming and growing modern enterprises. World 50 communities serve every significant enterprise leadership role. World 50 members reside in more than 27 countries on six continents and are leaders at companies that average more than US$30 billion in revenue. World 50 is a private company that serves no other purpose than to accelerate the success of its members and their organizations. It is composed of highly curious associates who consider it a privilege to help leaders stay ahead.

With the recent acquisitions of G100 and Procurement Leaders, World 50 has positioned itself to serve leaders across all senior leadership roles, functions and geographies. With the addition of EHIR, World 50 extends this impact to all employees as well.

About EHIR

Founded in 2014 by Joshua Riff, MD, and Larry Leisure, EHIR had the sole purpose of helping benefits leaders source and make sense of the crowded space of digital health innovation. By leveraging a peer community and Roundtable innovation format, EHIR quickly became known for its drive to action. In late 2016, Michael Laquere became CEO and embarked on an expansion strategy to drive the mission, growing EHIR to 80 members, adding two health plan cohorts (HPIR), and recently adding health systems to the mix (PHIR). CMOD was started in 2019 and provides fractional access to leading chief medical officers.

