Ehave To Release Vaccine Passport As Part Of Its Medical Passport

MIAMI, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the "Company"), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today its Ehave medical passport will give small businesses a tool to verify Covid-19 vaccination as most small businesses battle to come to terms on how to implement safety precautions. Ehave's Medical and Vaccine Passport will allow individuals and small businesses to easily access vaccination verification to ease implementing new safety precautions.

On May 16, 2021 the Center for Disease Control (CDC) relaxed its mask recommendation and said individuals who are fully vaccinated can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic. This means fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. The CDC went on to say, if you haven't been vaccinated yet, find a vaccine. Now that the CDC has suggested less stringent mask requirements, a verification system might help identify who has been vaccinated. Such a verification system is currently a hot topic politically, but many people want to be able to prove they have been vaccinated in the most convenient way possible. Ehave's recent expansion of its Dashboard capabilities through its licensing agreement with Health Wizz could provide a potential solution. Ehave will offer its Dashboard as a HIPAA compliant, decentralized mobile platform providing users access to their medical records management and retrieval over a dedicated instance on the Amazon Web Services platform. According to a May 25, 2021 article in Wired "some state governments are creating verification apps that let people gather safely, others are refusing to allow so-called vaccine passports in their states, and some governors are threatening to bar businesses from using them." For the millions of individuals who want to voluntarily share their vaccination information, so they know who it's safe to be around, the Ehave Dashboard could be the perfect vaccine and medical passport.

As a result of its recent licensing agreement with Health Wizz, Ehave now has the necessary access to provide Medical and Vaccine Passports to those individuals who want to have one. The number of potential participants who can access their health data with the Ehave Mobile App is more than 150 million potential users. The Ehave Mobile App should be available in the next 30-days and will allow participants to access their electronic health records (EHRs) and download US Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) using Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) APIs. This includes more than 100 million patients and members. The Ehave Mobile App also allows individuals to access claims and billing activities. Participants can use the Ehave Mobile App to connect to a claims database and download claims and billing data using FHIR APIs. This includes more than 60 million Medicare beneficiaries and veterans. The Ehave Mobile App also supports patient generated data including in home use settings, such as surveys, diaries, wearables, and patient reported outcomes (PROs).

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave said, "Our Ehave Mobile App makes it very easy for users and participants to securely store their health and medical records, so they can have them with them at all times. We have added a revolutionary feature that will give patients and participants the ability to combine their health records from multiple institutions along with their patient-generated data." Mr. Kaplan continued, "We do not want to get involved in politics, but for individuals who want a Medical and Vaccine Passport, we believe the Ehave Mobile App is a potential solution."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company's website at: www.ehave.com .

