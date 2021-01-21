Ehave Revolutionizes Patient Medical Records For Psychedelic Mental Health

Medical records platform for psychedelic mental health to be available February 1 as a Plugin to the Ehave Dashboard.

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the "Company"), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today the availability of a breakthrough comprehensive solution for medical record exchange as the first plugin to its Ehave Dashboard. The medical record exchange plugin will allow patients to own their own healthcare records and work more closely with medical professionals and psychedelic researchers to target conditions that are poorly addressed by the healthcare system today, such as chronic diseases, treatment-resistant depression, and neurological disorders.

According to Global Market Insights "the Electronic Health Record market size was valued at over USD 25.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness growth of over 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025." 1 A study from March 2016 by researchers from Johns Hopkins University, the National Cancer Institute, and the Departments of Family Medicine and Biomedical Informatics at The Ohio State University suggested that 75 percent of adults would use a PHR by 2020. 2 As PHR implementation accelerates, it is essential that individuals understand their advantages and risks. The medical record exchange plugin on Ehave's Dashboard could provide patients and medical professionals with the ability to easily transfer medical records, while allowing patients to own their own data and do what they want with it.

The medical record exchange plugin on Ehave's Dashboard could also potentially be of interest to pharmaceutical companies by changing the way they develop or market products. Since major pharmaceutical companies don't develop drugs for them, the Ehave Dashboard could potentially aggregate data from this patient population and provide that data to drug developers for clinical trials. This data could also help insurers' route patients to the treatment providers who can help them the most. Collecting real-world evidence in support of patient outcomes and economic value has long been a challenge for those seeking market access for their products. The medical record exchange plugin on Ehave's Dashboard could offer insights into how medicine is consumed and real-time data on its impact. Companion sensors could notify a drug company how patients react to their medication, which could influence R&D, or indicate when a relatively low-grade therapy is not working.

"There are 11 million Americans who are resistant to most mental health therapies. These individuals can cost the healthcare system as much as $250 billion. Our proprietary platform can provide better outcomes for many of these individuals by allowing them to take control of their physical and mental health by giving them the ability to carry their medical records with them wherever they go," said Ehave CEO Ben Kaplan. "Ehave would like to extend an offer to our shareholders to test drive our revolutionary new platform. On February 1, 2021 we will have a link on our website www.ehave.com with information for a complimentary one-year trial of our medical record exchange plugin to the first 100 people who sign up."

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc .

The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA .

Please follow Ehave on Twitter @Ehaveinc1

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company's website at: www.ehave.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Contact: Ehave Inc

Media Inquiries: Gabe Rodriguez

Gabe@Ehave.com

Investor Relations:

Email: Ir@Ehave.com

Phone: (623) 261-9046

________________________________ 1 https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/electronic-health-record-market#:~:text=Electronic%20Health%20Record%20Market%20size%20was%20valued%20at%20over%20USD,CAGR%20from%202019%20to%202025.&text=Increasing%20healthcare%20expenditure%20will%20stimulate,growth%20in%20the%20forecast%20years. 2 https://www.jmir.org/2016/3/e73/