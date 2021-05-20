Ehave KetaDASH Subsidiary Commences Data Collection For Potential Patients And Partnering Clinics

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the "Company"), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today its KetaDASH subsidiary has commenced data collection for potential patients and partnering clinics. KetaDASH, which is a HIPAA compliant, cloud based platform, will be first to market as a home healthcare provider offering IV based infusion therapy of ketamine. KetaDASH is available to ketamine clinics and qualified patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it as a treatment. Qualified patients, doctors, and clinics are invited to visit https://www.ketadash.com/sign-up/ for more information.

KetaDASH has designed a smart and intuitive dashboard that provides qualified patients and medical professionals detailed insight to medical data. Qualified patients can easily create a profile, check availability of the medical professionals, and schedule appointments through a proprietary app on a smart phone. The KetaDASH platform utilizes proprietary software developed by Ehave which allows patients and medical professionals to view detailed reports on the ketamine therapy's progress. The KetaDASH platform will also include staffing, medical and legal protocols, and equipment. More information on KetaDASH is available at www.ketadash.com.

Ketamine therapy has turned out to be a life-changing alternative to antidepressants for many patients. Ketamine has been used since the 1960s as an anesthesia. In lower doses, ketamine has proven effective to ease pain, which means people could need fewer addictive painkillers. Researchers have concluded ketamine can also help those suffering from treatment-resistant depression, which is mainly found in people who have tried other treatments with little, or no, success. The FDA has not approved ketamine for that use, but some mental health professionals are prescribing ketamine to their patients who have this type of depression. People with severe depression typically get ketamine either through an IV or a nasal mist about once a week, in a clinic under strict medical supervision. In some patients, ketamine can ease symptoms of depression in just a few hours. In some studies, 85 percent of the people who tried ketamine benefitted from improved mental health. In March 2019 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Spravato (esketamine) nasal spray, in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, for the treatment of depression in adults who have tried other antidepressant medicines but have not benefited from them (treatment-resistant depression). Esketamine is the s-enantiomer of ketamine. Ketamine is a mixture of two enantiomers and was approved by the FDA in 1970. The FDA granted the approval of Spravato to Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Beerse, Belgium and owned by Johnson & Johnson. Ketamine clinics are now available in most major cities. Canadian based Field Trip Health currently has six locations providing ketamine treatments in Toronto, New York, LA, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston, and six more under construction in Amsterdam, San Diego, San Carlos, Seattle, Washington DC and Fredericton, New Brunswick.

"Pioneering ketamine treatments in a homecare setting is an outstanding opportunity to offer an enhanced and much-needed mental health service for patients who otherwise might not be in a position to otherwise receive care," said Ehave CEO, Ben Kaplan. "We look forward to bringing compassion and comfort, as well as setting the standard for a high-quality level of care, to patients and their families who will benefit from ketamine treatments."

Ehave's KetaDASH platform allows ketamine clinics to extend their services to the home in order to provide access to ketamine treatments for those in need. KetaDASH will partner with existing ketamine clinics to help them gather patients for treatment by matching patients with the best facilities for treatment of their mental health diagnosis. KetaDASH provides Ehave the opportunity to build a revenue producing platform while providing potentially lifesaving Ketamine infusion therapy for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. KetaDASH is available to ketamine clinics and qualified patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it as a treatment. Qualified patients, doctors, and clinics are invited to visit http://www.KetaDash.com/sign-up for more information.

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc .

The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA .

Please follow Ehave on Twitter @Ehaveinc1

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company's website at: www.ehave.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Contact for Ehave

Media Inquiries: Gabe Rodriguez

Email: Gabe@Ehave.com

Investor Relations:

Email: Ir@Ehave.com

Phone: (623) 261-9046