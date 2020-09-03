Ehave, Inc. To Participate In Psychedelic Capital Virtual Event September 3, 2020

Psychedelic Capital produces a monthly virtual investor conference with the top performing companies in the psychedelic space. Investors can sign up at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/psychedelic-capital-sept-the-gold-standard-for-psychedelic-investment-tickets-112539550826?discount=EHAVE

MIAMI, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the "Company") today announced Chief Executive Officer Ben Kaplan will be presenting at the Psychedelic Capital September Virtual Investor Conference. The program takes place online from 1:00 PM EST to 6:00 PM EST on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Registration is normally £50.00, but is complimentary for Ehave shareholders and guests.

Psychedelic Capital is a monthly virtual event produced by Microdose. It covers the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest insights in the psychedelic industry. Psychedelic Capital works diligently to provide investment grade information for a newly emerging industry, and present a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, and investment luminaries from around the world.

Ehave is a data-driven ecosystem for the digital assessment and remediation of the most common mental health disorders faced by children, adolescents, and adults. Mr. Kaplan will be discussing the Company's latest opportunities and investments in psychedelics, telemedicine, and the advanced capabilities of the Ehave dashboard and the multitude of benefits it provides to researchers and health care professionals.

Each session features up to four sponsor presentations, and two original content panels featuring industry experts in each specific vertical. Sponsor presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one on one Q&A session with the audience. The format can be a group panel, keynote presentation, fireside chat, or any other creative layout of preference.

Original content panels tend to focus the subject matter, and curate a specific panel of industry experts to explore the topic. These are also 30 minutes long with 10 mins of Q&A. We have covered Legal, M&A, Investment Banking, and Venture Capital.

Ben Kaplan Chief Executive Officer of Ehave, Inc. said, "I look forward to speaking with investors at this month's Psychedelic Capital virtual investor conference to share our successes and future endeavors. We appreciate that the Psychedelic Capital team was able to re-create this event and open it to more individuals."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Gabe RodriguezPhone: (623) 261-9046Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Laura KamPhone: +972-54-806-8613Email: laura@kamgs.com