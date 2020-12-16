Ehave, Inc. Announces KetaDASH For Ketamine Home Delivery And Purchase Of Curedash Assets

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the "Company"), a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, today announced KetaDASH www.ketadash.com, an Intravenous (IV) based, home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed Ketamine.

Ehave, Inc. has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the tangible and intangible assets of a San Diego, CA based IV therapy service CureDash www.curedash.com. CureDash currently operates an IV delivery platform that will become the backbone of KetaDash. KetaDASH will provide the platform for medical practitioners to administer Ketamine intravenously to patients at home. Ketamine is currently used to help ease pain and allows sedatives to be effective at lower doses, lessening the amount of potentially addictive pain medication required after certain medical procedures. Ketamine is now being studied as a treatment for major depression, though it has not yet been approved by the FDA to treat depression.

The KetaDASH platform will include software, staffing, protocols, and equipment. Ehave has designed a smart and intuitive dashboard for KetaDash from where the clients and the associated nurses can get detailed insight on how the Ketamine therapy is working. Patients will be able to create a profile, check availability of administering nurses, and schedule appointments.

According to Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, a non-profit research and educational organization, "There has been a recent explosion of interest in ketamine, a synthetic chemical with powerful antidepressant and visionary properties." Ketamine was originally developed in the 1960s as a short-acting surgical anesthetic, however, it is emerging as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression, and showing benefits in the treatment of both unipolar and bipolar depression. A recent article on RealMoney.com said, "While there is a lot of fuss about a potential legal market for psilocybin, ketamine is currently where the money is for alternative plant medicine companies. Ketamine clinics are springing up across the country as the total addressable market is estimated to be roughly $16.2 billion."

"Forward thinking Technology is going to be the next wave of how we receive healthcare," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer of Ehave.

Victor S. Dorodny, MD,ND,PHD,MPH ( www.DrDorodny.com), Medical Advisor to Ehave, said, "Ketamine, a widely used anesthetic medication, is now being used to treat depression, suicidality, chronic pain, migraines, OCD and even some PTSD symptoms. For many, this breakthrough treatment represents a powerful opportunity to manage their mental health challenges. KetaDash will allow the patients who are prescribed Ketamine to receive required treatments in the safety and comfort of their homes."

"Our continued dedication and commitment to mental health has expanded into both telehealth and psychedelics over the past year. As 2020 draws to a close, healthcare providers will need to retool their telehealth efforts in order to prepare for the growing mental health crisis," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc. Mr. Kaplan continued, "KetaDASH will not only provide potentially lifesaving Ketamine infusion therapy for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder, it also provides Ehave the opportunity to build a revenue producing platform."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com.

