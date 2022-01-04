Egypt Outdoor Lighting Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Types, by Wattage, by Applications, by End Users, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Types, by Wattage, by Applications, by End Users, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-27.

Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market report thoroughly covers market by types, applications, end users, and regions. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Synopsis

Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years on the back of a number of infrastructural projects such as development of new cities like New Administrative Capital, New Alamein City and New Aswan, National Road Project 2014, development of airports in new cities and construction of 250km of railway line.

Growing investment in infrastructure along with a strong construction sector would bode well for the outdoor lighting market of Egypt. In addition to that, the government of Egypt has taken many steps under the Egypt Vision 2030 to reduce carbon emissions in the country. This trend is also expected to increase the usage of LED luminaires as they are energy efficient and have a lower carbon footprint compared to other alternatives.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the market witnessed a slow growth due to government restrictions, supply chain disruptions and slowdown in production process. However, some developers and contractors continued their work even during the pandemic while taking precautions to ensure safety of workers.

Along with this, government initiatives to mitigate the impact of the pandemic like the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities distribute EGP 3.8 billion to contractors, helped in continuity of construction activities and hence, the market revenues did not decline during 2020 and it is anticipated to propel demand for market lights outdoor and is expected to assist the market to register significant growth in the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Applications

by applications in the existing cities, the street/roads segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 due to large scale construction of roads within cities to relieve congestion within urban areas.

Further, by application in the new development cities, the highways segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the forecast period as the new cities would require a large number of highways to be well connected to existing cities.

Key Attractiveness of the Report:

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Overview

Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Outlook

Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Types, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Applications, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Market Data and Forecasts of Revenues, by End User, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Market Data and Forecasts of Revenues, by Regions, for the Period 2017-2027F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Trend

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Share, by Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

Companies Mentioned

3Brothers

Al-Babtain Power & Telecom Egypt (ABPTE)

Altawakol NTT

Arab Steel Fabrication Co. S.A.E.

Delta Egypt Lighting

Eaton Corporation Plc.

El Nassera Group

El Radwan Steel Co.

El Sewedy Electrical Solutions

Elsewedy Electric

Fagerhult Belysning AB

International Co. for Steel

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OPPLE Lighting

Schreder Gulf Lighting L.L.C

Siraj Lighting

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types:

Steel Lighting Poles/High Mast, by Height:

6 meter

8 meter

9 meter

10 meter

12 meter

20 meter

25 meter

30 meter

Street Lighting LED Luminaires, by Wattage:

50 watt

100 watt

150 watt

200 watt

300 watt

By Applications, Existing Cities:

Street/Roads

Highways

Stadium

Airport

By Applications, New Development Cities:

Street/Roads

Highways

Stadium

Airport

By End Users

Government/Municipal

New Urban Communities Authority

Military Engineering Authority

General Authority for Roads and Bridges and Land Transport

National Authority for Tunnels

Others (Red Sea Ports Authority, Damietta Ports Authority, Petrobel, Petromaint, ENPPI, Egyptian Electrci Holding Company, etc)

Private

Capital Group Properties

Land Mark Sabbour Development

Marakez Developments

British Petroleum

Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development

Others (New Giza for Real Estate Development, Palm Hills Development and Orascom Tourism Development.)

By Regions

Nile Valley and the Delta

Western Desert

Eastern Desert

Sinai Peninsula

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73jf3d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egypt-outdoor-lighting-markets-analysis--forecasts-2017-2020--2021-2027-301453411.html

SOURCE Research and Markets