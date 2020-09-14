Egypt Energy Monitor: Profiles Of 130 Current And Future Power Plants
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Energy Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Egypt Energy Monitor covers the fast-changing energy and power sectors in the Arab world's most populous country.
The Egypt Energy Monitor is an essential resource for companies and other organizations seeking to understand and do business in the market.
It features:
- Daily media monitoring of local and international news as well as original content and analysis across key subsectors and Q&As interviews with key industry players
- Unique project tracker with 130+ profiles of current and future power plants, spanning solar, wind, gas, coal, hydro and nuclear
- Comprehensive profiles of local and international, private-sector and government players including contacts and key activities in Myanmar
- A comprehensive and searchable database of tenders
- A library of data, laws and other useful resources and third-party reports
The content covers upstream and downstream oil and gas, conventional and renewable power, transmission infrastructure, fuel, and related areas. It spans issues such as contract awards, new entrants, legislation, projects, company news, public-sector changes and more.
Companies Mentioned
- 365 Ecology
- Alexandria Specialty Petroleum Products Company (ASPPC)
- DB Schenker
- East Gas Company (EGC)
- Egyptian International Gas Technology Company (Gastec)
- Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS)
- EGYTRAFO Group
- El-Neel Oil Marketing Company (Petroneel)
- Enviromena
- Environics
- Gama Construction
- Ganoub el Wadi Petroleum Holding Company (GANOPE)
- Gas Metro Industries
- Gas Regulatory Authority (GRA)
- Gastone
- Global Energy Services (GES)
- Hydro Power Plants Executive Authority (HPPEA)
- Kom Ombo Petroleum Company
- Masader Environmental and Energy Services
- Middle East Oil Tankage and Pipelines (MIDTAP)
- NEDCO for Engineering, Contracting, and Supplies
- Neptune Energy Egypt
- OCA International
- Offshore Shukeir Oil Company (OSOCO)
- Petrotreatment Petroleum and Environmental Services
- Sojitz
- Solanile
- Solargy Renewable
- Suez Canal Authority (SCA)
- Wood Group
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlxa6k
About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egypt-energy-monitor-profiles-of-130--current-and-future-power-plants-301128300.html
SOURCE Research and Markets