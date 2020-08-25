Eggland's Best Celebrates National Family Meals Month™ With Instant Win Sweepstakes

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's through a virtual dinner party or a traditional home-cooked meal, Eggland's Best (EB) is once again encouraging families to continue enjoying meals together through its Better Family Meals program. Family meals feed mind, body and soul and these strong family bonds are needed now more than ever. In honor of National Family Meals Month® in September, EB has launched the Eggland's Best Better Family Meals Instant Win Sweepstakes 2020, giving fans the chance to instantly win a variety of great prizes, including a $5,000 Grand Prize for a kitchen upgrade!

From August 25 through October 2, fans can visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com to instantly win one of hundreds of prizes like gift cards, cookware and more, while also being entered for the $5,000 Grand Prize. Fans are encouraged to try their luck once per day to gain additional entries towards the Grand Prize.

The Eggland's Best Better Family Meals Program aims to educate families on the importance of gathering for a meal. According to the FMI Foundation, spending time together and enjoying nutritious meals can have a lasting impact on family health. Routine family meals are linked to higher grades and increased self-esteem in children, and provide a greater sense of connectedness in family relationships.

"Eggland's Best is proud to once again advocate for the benefits of family mealtime through our Better Family Meals Program," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "This year, the program offers a fun, interactive way for families to share why family time is important to them for a chance to win a variety of prizes that will help them enjoy time in the kitchen and around the table even more!"

Eggland's Best has also teamed up with Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner to provide nutritious recipes and content throughout the campaign.

"I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients because EB eggs have higher levels of nutrition compared to ordinary eggs, such as six times more vitamin D, which helps to boost the immune system," said Blatner. "I also love knowing I'm serving my family the absolute best in terms of taste, freshness, and nutrition - especially during Better Family Meals Month®!"

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best continues to be a proud national supporter of the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good™ movement, which encourages people to take small steps every day to build lifelong healthy habits for themselves and for their families.*

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best EggsEggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

* The American Heart Association does not endorse any specific products or services and is not affiliated with Eggland's Best Better Family Meals Instant Win Sweepstakes 2020

