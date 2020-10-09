Egg Farmers Of Canada Invites Canadians To Join Them In Celebrating The Heroes And Champions In Our Food Sector This World Egg Day

OTTAWA, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - This World Egg Day, join Egg Farmers of Canada and Chef Lynn Crawford to celebrate the hardworking heroes and champions in our food sector who help deliver fresh, local, high-quality eggs to Canadians every day.

" Canada's egg farmers from coast to coast to coast work with many partners to deliver a steady supply of nutritious and versatile eggs to Canadians," says Roger Pelissero, third generation egg farmer and Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "That's why this World Egg Day, we're expressing our gratitude to everyone from farm to fork by celebrating their ongoing support and commitment."

Across Canada, more than 1,100 egg farmers produce the eggs Canadians want and enjoy. You'll find them in every province and the Northwest Territories delivering local food for their neighbours. "I'm thankful to everyone working hard to make sure Canadians have access to made-in- Canada food every day," says Chef Lynn Crawford. "I applaud their expertise and commitment, and I am proud to honour their dedication to producing quality ingredients, like eggs, used in kitchens across our country."

To mark World Egg Day, Egg Farmers of Canada and Chef Lynn Crawford produced a special video to share their appreciation for those helping provide local food items for all Canadians. The video features egg farmers from across Canada expressing their gratitude and shining a light on the many people who have stepped up in incredible ways in recent months.

Supporting local communities has always been important to egg farmers, and like many other Canadians, recent events emphasized the importance of doing what we can to support our friends, neighbours and community members. Canadians are supporting each other, and egg farmers are proud to play their part.

Click HERE to watch the video. To try your hand at a World Egg Day inspired recipe, click HERE.

Join the World Egg Day celebration by watching our video and sharing your love of eggs on social media using the hashtag #WorldEggDay and tagging @eggsoeufs on your favourite social platform.

To learn more about Egg Farmers of Canada:

Website: eggfarmers.ca Instagram: @eggsoeufs Twitter: @eggsoeufs Facebook: facebook.com/eggsoeufs

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg producers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

About World Egg Day

World Egg Day is an international celebration on the second Friday of October every year. The day is meant to raise awareness of the nutritional benefits of eggs and the role they play feeding families across the globe. The day was established at the International Egg Commission conference held in Vienna in 1996. This year, World Egg Day is Friday, October 9, 2020.

