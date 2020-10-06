EGC International Partners With ESChat For Launch Of 'TalkPlus', A Push-to-Talk (PTT) And Group Communications Service In Colombia

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat today announced it has partnered with EGC international, Inc. to launch Push-to-Talk (PTT) service in Colombia. Service will be managed by EGC international, Inc. subsidiaries EICOM, SAS, and EGC Colombia SAS. The EGC solution will be launched in November 2020 under the service name "TalkPlus, powered by ESChat". The TalkPlus service will include the ESChat feature set, including: encrypted PTT voice, encrypted multi-media Group Messaging and live location tracking and mapping. The companies have completed a commercial agreement and are now preparing for the commercial launch.

"The TalkPlus service powered by ESChat, provides a fast and organized communication experience, with integrated multimedia group messaging and location based features to make professional communication secure and reliable for our customers," said Arnaldo González, Chairman of the Board of EGC INTERNATIONAL Inc, and EICOM, SAS "Through our collaboration with ESChat, we're helping businesses empower their mobile workforces while driving agility, cost savings, and a smooth transition for existing iDEN customer and new B2B PoC users".

"EGC International's selection of ESChat to power the TalkPlus Group Communications platform is a great honor. EGC is led by a seasoned team of telecom industry professionals. This combined with our industry leading service and technology, TalkPlus is positioned to take command of the PTT market in Colombia." said John Dilley, Chief Revenue Officer for ESChat. "I look forward to a very successful partnership with EGC as we begin a global expansion of our market territories."

Used by all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as federal, state and local public safety agencies, ESChat is able to operate over and across any wireless network, including all commercial carriers, private 3G/4G/5G networks and WIFI. ESChat supports standards-based interoperability with LMR radio networks, including P25 via the native Inter RF Subsystem Interface ("ISSI") protocol and DMR via the native Inter Application Interface Specification ("AIS") protocol. ESChat also supports interoperability via RoIP to all LMR radio networks, regardless of radio technology or operating frequency band.

About ESChat:ESChat ( www.eschat.com) is the leading solution for carrier independent Secure Push to Talk (PTT) over broadband. ESChat includes AES-256 encrypted PTT voice and multimedia (text and image) messaging. ESChat also provides live and historical (bread crumb) tracking and mapping. ESChat is approved for U.S. military operational use by the Defense Information Systems Agency ("DISA"). ESChat technology is utilized in over 25 PTT brands, and is the preferred Push-to-Talk Service offering by many Global Tier 1 wireless service providers, Public Safety Agencies, and Enterprise customers.

For more information, please visit www.eschat.com .

About EGC International, IncFounded in 2001 and based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, EGC and its precursor, Eprotel SA, founded in 1978, have been leading integrators and value-added wireless telecommunication, security, and power systems provider, with a presence in 10 countries in Europe and the Americas, and a well-deserved reputation in the telecommunications and transportation industries. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, EGC Colombia SAS and EICOM, SAS, the company projects a leadership role in Colombia, with operations country-wide, and based in Bogota.

For more information, please visit www.egctek.com and www.egccolombia.co

