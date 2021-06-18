Egale Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Jacki Lewis, President of Egale Board of Directors, Egale Canada, ("Egale" or the "Company"), and colleagues joined Cindy Bush, Chief Human Resources Officer, TMX Group, to celebrate Pride Month and close the market.

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Jacki Lewis, President of Egale Board of Directors, Egale Canada, ("Egale" or the "Company"), and colleagues joined Cindy Bush, Chief Human Resources Officer, TMX Group, to celebrate Pride Month and close the market.

Egale is Canada's leading organization for 2SLGBTQI people and issues. We improve and save lives through research, education, awareness, and by advocating for human rights and equality in Canada and around the world. Our work helps create societies and systems that reflect the universal truth that all persons are equal and none is other.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange