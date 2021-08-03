EGain To Present At Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference On August 9, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (EGAN) - Get Report, the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Virtual 24 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:55 am PT, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.

To access a live audio webcast or replay of eGain's presentation, please click on the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/egan/2736150 or visit the investor relations section of eGain's website at http://www.egai n .com/company/investors/ .

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Oppenheimer representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain's investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-g r oup.com .

About eGain eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands - powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensi v e suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com .

MKR Investor Relations Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers Phone: 323-468-2300 Email: egan@mkr-group.com