EGain To Participate In The Benchmark Company Discovery One-On-One Virtual Investor Conference On December 2, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced it will be participating in the Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Event: Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Available for One-on-One Meetings

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information, please contact the Benchmark Company conference coordinators at events@benchmarkcompany.com or eGain's investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at EGAN@mkr-group.com .

About The Benchmark Company Discovery Conference The Annual Benchmark Company Discovery Conference is hosted by The Benchmark Company, a boutique investment banking firm headquartered in New York, with regional offices across the country. Benchmark provides Research, Sales, Trading, and Investment Banking services to public and private companies, institutional and high net worth investors, and family offices. The conference is regularly attended by more than 150 institutional investors and will feature approximately 50 presenting companies.

About eGain Our knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain's top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

