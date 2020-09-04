EGain Announces Schedule Of Virtual Investor Conferences In September

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (EGAN) - Get Report, a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate in the following two investor conferences in September:

D.A. Davidson 19 th Annual Virtual Software and Internet Conference

Wednesday, September 9 th (one-on-one meetings only)

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, September 15 th at 1:30 pm PT

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff135/egan/

eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain's investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

To access a live webcast or replay of the formal presentation at the Jefferies conference, click on the link listed above or visit the investor relations section of eGain's website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands - powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor RelationsTodd Kehrli or Jim ByersPhone: 323-468-2300Email: egan@mkr-group.com