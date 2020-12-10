Efforts To Unite The Country Must Build A Stronger Shared Sense Of Belonging Among Americans

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans have a strong sense of pride in the country and find common ground in the responsibilities of a democratic citizen, according to the first report from More in Common's American Fabric series.

New research finds a majority of Americans are grateful to be American, and recognize the importance of voting, respect for other cultures, learning our history, paying taxes, and being an engaged and informed citizen.

But there are concerns that Americans do not always feel at home in their own country, with majorities of Black, Asian, and Hispanic Americans saying they are not seen as 'American enough'.

Key findings from American Fabric - Identity and Belonging:

Our American identity is important to us - 3 out of 4 are proud to be American and 4 out of 5 feel grateful.

Much more needs to be done for all Americans to feel a sense of belonging - 87% of Black Americans feel they are judged more than others, compared to about 70% of Asians and Hispanics and 48% of white Americans.

Two-thirds of Americans believe that racism continues to be a present problem and a significant issue in the country today, rather than being a problem of the past.

Relatively few see life in the United States as worse than elsewhere. Even when compared to wealthy countries around the world, 47% say life in America is better, 33% say its neither better nor worse, and 21% say it is worse.

American Fabric builds upon research carried out in More in Common's 2018 report Hidden Tribes: A Study of America's Polarized Landscape that found that differences in core beliefs were at the center of the divisions in America today.

The country may seem divided on perceptions of the present, but we stand together in our concern for the future. More in Common's research shows 94% of Americans believe that America is divided politically and 92% are worried for the future of America.

This strong consensus sweeps across gender, racial, regional, generational, and partisan groups. With that level of alignment, taking steps to reduce our divisions can surely be viewed as a national priority.

The study was supported in part by Knight Foundation and the Charles Koch Institute.

"The sense of exhaustion in our country is so overwhelming, many might question if there's enough common ground for us to move forward. Our political divisions remain stark and Americans are worried about the future. But these findings show there's reason for hope, as well as real work to do, for all Americans to experience a sense of belonging and shared identity," said Stephen Hawkins, Director of Research at More in Common.

Evette Alexander, Director of Learning and Impact at Knight Foundation, noted that "As America grapples with a presidential transition, this timely study unpacks the drivers of polarization and identifies the common ground we can build upon in 2021."

"More In Common's researchers continue to discover insights into what divides and unites Americans," said Charles Koch Institute's Sarah Ruger. "In a year marked by radical change, it's intriguing and inspiring to learn that most Americans are more united than they think. These findings build on years of earlier analysis and confirm there's still a lot more to learn about what tools best empower Americans to bridge both real and perceived differences. Research will continue to play a vital role in understanding and enabling people's ability to listen, speak out, and collaborate to address the real challenges ahead of us."

Methodology: The data cited in this report were sourced through three original national surveys conducted by YouGov across more than 8,000 Americans, supplemented by qualitative data collected throughout 2020.

More in Common US is a nonpartisan nonprofit that seeks to strengthen democratic culture by bringing Americans together around shared values, beliefs, and identities.

