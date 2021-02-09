Effectual Strengthens Public Sector Modernization Services With Completion Of AWS Partner Transformation Program (PTP)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud first, managed and professional services company, has successfully completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Transformation Program (PTP).

The AWS PTP is a 100-day program that guides public sector Amazon Partner Network (APN) Partners through a collaborative process to accelerate their AWS skills, strengthen their technical knowledge base, and better serve government, education, and nonprofit customers on their journey to the cloud.

Throughout the intensive program, Effectual worked closely with the AWS PTP team to further refine its service offerings and identify additional public sector opportunities for the company's end-to-end modernization portfolio. This strategic alignment supports Effectual's rapid growth and elevates awareness of its capabilities as an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner.

"We are focused on helping our customers derive the highest value from the AWS cloud as they modernize their infrastructure," said Effectual CEO Robb Allen. "The Partner Transformation Program process and the insights offered by the PTP team have been valuable to our strategic considerations, our service strategy, and have galvanized our relationship with AWS."

"Effectual has a bias for action and deep AWS experience that was evident throughout the PTP process," said Sandy Carter, Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs at AWS. "We appreciate their commitment to supporting customers with modernization solutions that leverage AWS services and innovation."

Effectual has extensive public sector experience building solutions across AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS as well as expertise in federal standards such as FedRAMP and FISMA. The company's portfolio of modern cloud services includes strategy and ideation, migration, app modernization, modern cloud management, and optimization.

With 190+ AWS Certifications, Effectual has achieved the AWS Migration, DevOps, Mobile, SaaS, Government, and Nonprofit Competencies, Well-Architected and Public Sector Partner designations, as well as the AWS Lambda, AWS Microsoft EC2, AWS GovCloud (US) service deliveries, and the Authority to Operate on AWS program.

About EffectualEffectual, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner, is an innovative, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

