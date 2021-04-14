Effectual Awarded 10-Year Cloud Services Contract With Ginnie Mae

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud first, managed and professional services company, has been awarded a 10-year dedicated cloud services contract with the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA or Ginnie Mae). The $140M single award includes Effectual as co-prime, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). An earlier announcement on October 27, 2020 by Ginnie Mae's contracting office listed JHC Technology as the co-prime. Effectual completed the acquisition of JHC Technology in January 2020 and will therefore be delivering the services awarded to JHC.

For the next decade, Effectual will support Ginnie Mae's modernization initiatives and requirements as the corporation consolidates legacy platforms and leverages cloud native solutions to deliver more reliable, efficient, and higher quality services. Effectual will build a modern cloud infrastructure to integrate native AWS services with third party tools to achieve compliance with government requirements. Modernizing Ginnie Mae's platform will provide enhanced security, DevSecOps, monitoring, and service delivery across its entire application portfolio.

"We look forward to bringing our cloud expertise to Ginnie Mae's modernization efforts," said Effectual CEO Robb Allen. "This is an excellent opportunity to develop a modern cloud strategy that not only ensures the security and reliability of their program, but also unlocks new capabilities for serving their customers using the innovation of AWS."

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual has deep public sector experience building solutions across AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS as well as expertise in federal standards such as FedRAMP and FISMA. The company's portfolio of modern cloud services includes strategy and design, migration, app development, and modern cloud management.

With 200+ AWS Certifications, Effectual has achieved the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Mobile Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, and AWS Government and Nonprofit Competency designations. Effectual is also a member of the AWS Well-Architected and AWS Public Sector Partner Programs as well as the AWS GovCloud (US) and Authority to Operate on AWS Programs. In addition, Effectual holds the VMware Master Services Competency in VMware Cloud on AWS.

About Effectual Effectual, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, is an innovative, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

