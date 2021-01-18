Effectory Strengthens Supervisory Board

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectory, Europe's leading provider of Employee Listening solutions, is excited to announce that two external members, Idgar van Kippersluis and Quintin Schevernels, will be joining their Supervisory Board.

Idgar and Quintin will complement the Supervisory Board which, up to now, consisted of Arne Barends and Guido Heezen, the founders of the company. The Effectory crowd and leadership team are delighted to welcome Idgar and Quintin. Their wealth of experience and perspective will further drive the rapid growth of Effectory across Europe.

Idgar (1972) is a Distinguished Fellow at Insead and runs The Fairness Factory, which promotes fairness in society. He is also the founder and senior advisor at Standard Investment, a hands-on private equity firm. In addition, he has a broad level of experience in consultancy (McKinsey and Bain & Company). For his full resume, see: https://www.linkedin.com/in/idgar-van-kippersluis-807120/.

Quintin (1971) is CEO of Funda and member of the Supervisory Board of Infotheek. He is extremely well vested in the Dutch tech start-up and scale-up scene, and is both shareholder and advisor to more than a handful of these companies. For his full resume, see: https://www.linkedin.com/in/quintinschevernels/.

About Effectory

Effectory is Europe's leading provider of Employee Listening solutions. Operating on 25 years of experience from offices in Amsterdam, Cape Town, Malmö, and Munich, Effectory facilitates employee listening programs of mid-market organizations and large multinationals like Bosch, BSH, Syngenta, Fazer, Jumbo, and Rituals. The end-to-end platform, available in 35 languages, enables organizations to increase employee engagement throughout their organization and drive organizational results, by collecting feedback during the entire employee experience and delivering smart people intelligence and actionable insights. As a European front runner in data security, Effectory is GDPR and DSVGO compliant and ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Effectory is recognized as fast growing company by the independent Dutch Financial Daily. Currently 200+ engagement specialists support more than 1,200 organizations in 110 countries across the globe.

