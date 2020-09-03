Effective Immediately, Sleek Fleet Is Now Doing Business As Sleek Technologies

The company has invested heavily in research and development to commercialize the Sleek Shipper SaaS solution suite since 2017

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleek Fleet, offering tech-enabled solutions for the transportation and logistics industry, will officially begin doing business as Sleek Technologies (ST) on Sept. 3, 2020.

"The new company name, Sleek Technologies, reflects our focus on developing emerging technology that simplifies logistics," said Mike Nervick, ST CEO. "Our Solution Suite consists of three products: Sleek OTS Plugin, Sleek Fleet Mobile App, and Sleek Match Engine. These solutions work collectively to cut out waste and generate immediate savings."

Sleek OTS Plugin was developed as a plugin to a shipper's TMS. While the TMS works through tendering via the routing guide, the OTS works through the Sleek carrier network matching loads to carriers. Shippers realize savings by setting a Next Best Alternative price (NBAp). On average, Sleek customers have reduced truckload spend by eight percent. "Upfront, shippers determine their NBAp per load," said Mike Edwards, ST Enterprise Sales Leader. "Once the NBAp is set, and the primary carrier falls through, carriers begin bidding. If bid falls below the shipper's NBAp, the technology automatically tenders the load - generating immediate savings - and then manages compliance and acceptance."

Sleek Fleet App provides carriers with direct access to automatically bid on loads and know instantly if they have won. "Each carrier only gets one chance, one bid to win. Therefore, they are more likely to input fair market cost," said Jaimie Kowalski, VP Marketing. "The winning bid is captured and 100% visible back to the shipper so they understand the true market cost on specific lanes. No one else is sharing this type of rate data."

Sleek OTS Plugin and Sleek Fleet App are powered by Sleek Match Engine, proprietary AI/machine learning that matches loads to carriers based on attributes and configuration. To learn more about Match Engine, go to www.sleek-technologies.com/match-engine.

